Palmyra art studio gets creative to keep studio socially distant

Palmyra, Va. (WVIR) - All businesses are having to get creative when it comes to reopening and keeping social distancing. In Palmyra, The Golden Fish Art and Play Studio has found a way to keep kids in classes separate.
Charlotte Broxon, owner of the studio, says she is using shower curtains to keep children separated in the building.
“To be honest, it took me a really long time to come up with something that I felt would not only be visually attractive in a little bit of way, but also keep the air from circulating from student to student,” Broxon said.
Classes are now open again for the first time since the start of the pandemic and she’s taking extra precautions to make sure all students are safe in the studio.
