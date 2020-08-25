Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Bermuda High to our east, is acting as a heat pump. Tropical moisture will make real feel conditions closer to 100°. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our north. Scattered storms are possible by this evening. As the front stalls across the Mid Atlantic, additional storms are possible Wednesday. Rain from Laura is expected to move into our area Friday and Saturday. Ground conditions are saturated, so localized flooding is possible. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !