CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Bermuda High to our east, is acting as a heat pump. Tropical moisture will make real feel conditions closer to 100°. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our north. Scattered storms are possible by this evening. As the front stalls across the Mid Atlantic, additional storms are possible Wednesday. Rain from Laura is expected to move into our area Friday and Saturday. Ground conditions are saturated, so localized flooding is possible. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered storms, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
