Greene County eyes next steps for EMS, water supply plan

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Board of Supervisors talked emergency medical services and water supply plans Tuesday night.
Supervisors got an update from the county’s new EMS supervisor, Aarn Anderegg. On October 14, a contract with the University of Virginia Health System will expire, and the county will manage its own EMS department.
Anderegg says everything is going as planned, and he’s been busy interviewing people for paramedic, e-m-t and administrative positions. He says he’s continuing work to create policies and procedures, while finalizing the role of volunteers within the new department.
Supervisors also received an update on the proposed water supply plan after the Rapidan Service Authority took control and terminated fees that were financing the multi-year project.
Board of supervisors chair Bill Martin says RSA is now attempting to raise water usage rates, something he cannot support until he gets a better idea of its comprehensive plan for delivering water to Greene County. Martin says there are many more questions to ask moving forward.
