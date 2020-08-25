Design unveiled for memorial to enslaved at William & Mary

This image provided by William & Mary shows the finalized design concept for the Memorial to the African Americans Enslaved by William & Mary that was presented to the university’s Board of Visitors on Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020 in Williamsburg, Va. (William & Mary via AP) (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | August 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 10:17 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A finalized design concept has been unveiled for the Memorial to the African Americans Enslaved by William & Mary.

The university said in a news release that the memorial was presented to the Board of Visitors on Tuesday. Construction is slated to begin next year.

University president Katherine A. Rowe said that the memorial’s final concept design gives dignity to those who were enslaved “without romanticizing that painful history.”

The structure will resemble a brick fireplace and include the names of people known to have been enslaved by the school. It will be 16 feet wide, 45 feet long and 20 feet high. 

