Charlottesville working on ordinance to ban guns from city-owned public spaces

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia localities are now able to crack down on possessing firearms in public places, and Charlottesville may be the next one to pass legislation.
Charlottesville City Council has had two readings already on an ordinance aimed at keeping guns away from city-owned public spaces and buildings.
Councilor Michael Payne says the ordinance has a lot of support, but City Council wants to make sure the wording is strong enough.
“It’s gone through two readings,” Payne said. “There’s going to be a third reading in September, and hopefully in September we’ll be able to pass that ordinance. We’re just taking out time to make sure it’s as strong, and sensible, and enforceable as possible.”
The next planned meeting of the Charlottesville City Council is scheduled for September 8.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.