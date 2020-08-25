Charlottesville voter registration office sees surge in mail ballot applications, leads to 10-day backlog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Voter Registration and Elections says it is seeing an uptick in requests for absentee ballots.
“We have seen in the past two weeks an explosion in mail ballot applications,” Voter Registration Manager Jamie Virostko said.
The registrar’s office says it got as many as 600 mail-in ballot applications in just one day last week, which has slowed the whole approval process.
“We’re just asking folks to be patient,” Virostko said. “Ballots are not going out until September 18, so we will get caught up, but just give us a little time.”
The office announced Tuesday, August 25, that it is currently about 10-days behind. Virostko says the most important thing to note is that even though things are taking longer, it is not necessary to send in any additional applications.
“People are getting a little impatient, and so they’re applying three, four, or five times. Please avoid doing that,” Virostko said.
The office has to review every application one by one, even the duplicates.
“When you do apply again, you do slow down the process,” Virostko said.
Virostko also says this uptick in applications is by no means a bad thing: “They’re applying early, which is what we want,” she said.
The letters from the Center for Voter Information are also be seen as part of the reason for the application surge.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of that form and they have mailed that in,” Virostko said. “We have probably 2,000 or 3,000 of those applications.”
Virostko says that people who live in Charlottesville and plan to vote by mail can expect to receive ballots on or around September 18. Everyone can still apply for those ballots and even drop them off in person to avoid snail mail.
“Voters can drop off their voted mail ballots in person to our office if you don’t want to mail them back,” Virostko said. “But that is only to the Office of Voter Registration.”
Virostko had another concern she wanted to clear up: For those who plan to vote in person, there is no in-person voting happening at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.
The registrar’s office at the City Hall Annex will remain the location for in-person absentee voting for the election in November.
