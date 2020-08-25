Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce receives international award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is receiving international recognition for its facilitation efforts.
The International Association of Facilitators is recognizing the chamber for the positive impact its had through Project Rebound.
After the pandemic shuttered many businesses, the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce, along with the University of Virginia and Albemarle County, started Project Rebound as a way for people to discuss concerns and share ideas.
“And so what we weren’t sure about when we invited the community to participate is, how many people were going to participate. You know, are we talking about 10 people or what? And we immediately ended up with about 300, a little over 300 people,” Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell said.
There are 17 honorees this year for this kind of facilitation and only three are in the U.S. The chamber will find out if it won bronze, silver, or gold in a virtual international awards ceremony on October 26,
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.