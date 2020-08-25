Cville Community Cares provides funds for prescription drugs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prescription drugs can be incredibly costly, especially if your income has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s where one Charlottsville area organization is making an impact.
Cville Community Cares is an organization of activists created in March to respond to this growing need brought on by the health crisis.
“A lot of people lost their health insurance because they either weren’t working enough hours, or they lost their jobs entirely. If anybody has ever navigated the healthcare system, you know that once you lose insurance, the price of medications skyrockets,” said Anna Malo, a SURJ activist who works with Cville Community Cares and suffers from fibromyalgia.
“I know first-hand that sometimes, I’ll get prescribed something that’s new to the market, doesn’t have a generic, and it can cost $500, $600 even with insurance,” Malo said.
Volunteers from different backgrounds, including University of Virginia staff and healthcare workers, joined Cville Community Cares. Spanish speakers are on hand to help serve the undocumented and immigrant communities.
So far, they’ve helped approximately 15 people across central Virginia, and provided around $3,000 in funds to those who need it.
“To be able to provide immediate help is great. The testimonials that we’ve had from our clients are really glowing. And if it’s not just getting finances to them, it’s just having a conversation with another person who’s going through a rough time,” Malo said.
They’ve done a lot, but Malo knows their work can go further. In May, they received $22,000 in grant funding, which they intend to use to respond as needed.
“This pandemic isn’t going away any time soon in our area. And so we have money to give, we want folks to know that they can reach out and we can help them,” Malo said.
The group has helped people in Louisa, Albemarle and Charlottesville, but is also available for those in Buckingham, Nelson, Greene, Orange and Fluvanna Counties.
Those who need their assistance can fill out this form. More updates can be found on their twitter account.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.