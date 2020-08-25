Bursting the Bubble: Cavaliers preparing for return of students to Grounds

Senior linebacker Charles Snowden says, “Once the students come back, the reality of it is, we’re still college kids that have been in quarantine for months on end. When the students get back, there will be that increased temptation to burst the bubble, and it will be tougher, but just kind of hunkering down. ‘Hard Things Together.’ It will be hard for all of us, but I think we got to give it a shot, and I believe in us.”