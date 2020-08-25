Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides more mobile food pantries in central Virginia as need rises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In response to more families in need of a meal in central Virginia, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank now has 10 mobile food pantries hoping to feed as many people as possible.
Melissa Wender, the mobile food pantry coordinator at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, says the mobile food pantries are busier than ever. “Over the course of a month we’re going to serve 4,400 people.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank pop-up mobile food pantries. “There was a hope that we wouldn’t need them forever,” Wender said.
The mobile events take place 11 times a month with 200 to 300 people showing up each time. They’re in Nelson, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Highland, Orange, Campbell, Albemarle, Rockingham, and Culpeper counties.
“It’s quite possible that we’ll see a 10 to 20% increase at any of our mobiles, so we want to pack enough to serve 4,400 people who we expect and maybe another 400 people who we didn’t know were coming,” Wender said.
Monty Morris began volunteering at the Orange County mobile food pantries at the beginning of the pandemic. “I can’t tell you how many times someone will come up and say ‘God bless you for being here. Thank you so much for being out here and doing all of this work,‘” she said.
Morris says she’s drawn to this type of work. “I feel like I’m making a difference for people who need help. I feel like if I can help out and do something for somebody else I should.”
No matter your background, Wender says everyone is welcome to get food if you need it.
“You don’t know anyone’s reality from the kind of car they drive or how well dressed they are,” she said. “We don’t quiz people like ‘oh why are you here?’ It’s really anyone can come who feels that this food would be helpful for them.”
Despite the growing need for food, Wender says the goal is simple. “My goal is to end food insecurity and to create a world where this isn’t needed at all.”
Wender says if you can’t pick up your own food at a mobile food pantry, then you can have a neighbor come get it for you.
NBC29 and our sponsors are partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help feed our neighbors. Our goal is to supply 100,000 meals with a campaign goal of $25,000. Your gift will go to benefit the Thomas Jefferson Branch. Click here to read more about the campaign.
