VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | August 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 4:46 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Route 33 that killed a Barboursville man.

Investigators say the crash happened near the intersection of Route 20 in Orange County around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, August 23. A 2003 Toyota Tundra crossed the center line and ran off the side of the road, then collided with a utility pole and several trees before it overturned.  

The driver, 23-year-old John B. Digney IV, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities say he had not been wearing a seat belt.  

