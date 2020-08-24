VHSL drafts ‘Championship + 1’ calendar for 2020-21 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be fewer regular season and postseason games for all sports in the Virginia High School League in 2020-21.
The VHSL unveiled a draft of its “Championship + 1″ calendar following a special work session on Monday.
The plan would feature teams playing 60-percent of their normal games during the regular season, and the state playoffs will consist of just one or two rounds.
For football, teams will have seven weeks to play six games, beginning on February 22nd.
Region playoffs run from April 7-17, with the state semifinals on April 24, and the championship on May 1st.
Basketball would play fourteen regular season games, with twelve for baseball, and ten for soccer.
The championship games for the spring sports would take place on June 26th.
“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.
“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees. Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”
