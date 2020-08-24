TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million U.S. users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel. TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its U.S. operations and has held talks with Microsoft to buy parts of its English-language app. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.