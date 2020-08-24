10 students test positive for COVID-19 at JMU

James Madison University campus. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom | August 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 7:45 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to JMU Spokesperson Caitlyn Read, one positive result came through the university’s health center. The other positive cases were tested off-campus and self-reported to the university.

Read said the university will be launching a public dashboard this week updating COVID-19 numbers on a daily basis.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.

