10 students test positive for COVID-19 at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to JMU Spokesperson Caitlyn Read, one positive result came through the university’s health center. The other positive cases were tested off-campus and self-reported to the university.
Read said the university will be launching a public dashboard this week updating COVID-19 numbers on a daily basis.
This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.
