Staunton families pick up materials, ready for first day of virtual classes

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, August 25, is the first day of virtual school for kids in Staunton, and Monday was all about getting ready.
All-day long families stopped by A.R. Ware Elementary School to pick up packets for their children, as well as iPads or Chromebooks to use for remote learning.
When asked about virtual learning, Ware Elementary parent, Tricia Martin, described her feelings as cautiously optimistic.
“I think that it’s all gonna be trial and error for everyone, including the school,” Martin stated. “That’s what I feel and I’m taking it with a grain of salt and gonna move forward into tomorrow.”
Students in Staunton will learn virtually for the first semester with periodic review by the school superintendent.
