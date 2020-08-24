Rescue squad buys land for new building in Crozet

Crozet, Va. (WVIR) -The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad is one step closer to having a new station in Crozet.
About a month ago it acquired about 3/4 of an acre of land next to the post office in downtown Crozet with plans to build a new station to accommodate more staff, engines, and equipment that is overflowing out of the current station.
The rescue squad inherited the current station in mid 80s from the Crozet Fire Department when they built their current station on Three Notched Road.
Kostas Alibertis, the chief of the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, says the department just needs more space to grow as the community of Crozet grows.
“Advantages of having a new building is improved living space for our members, space for all of our vehicles and the new property allows us access into Crozet Avenue through what will be controlled intersection. And that’s just a much safer opportunity for us to be able to respond to calls,” he said.
The next step for the rescue squad will be creating a building design and fundraising for construction of a building which Alibertas estimates will cost around $5 million to $6 million .
