Natural sauna

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat and humidity is on ! High pressure to our southeast is pumping in plenty of tropical moisture. A scattered storm is possible the next couple of days. However, it will be later this week that could cause some concern. Now Tropical Storm Laura is expected to spread rain across our region Friday and Saturday. Early indications show 1″-2.5″ are possible. Of course a lot could change between now and then, but it might be a good idea to make sure you have things in order. We will continue to track both Marco and Laura, and let you know the latest. Have a great and safe day !