Natural sauna

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat and humidity is on ! High pressure to our southeast is pumping in plenty of tropical moisture. A scattered storm is possible the next couple of days. However, it will be later this week that could cause some concern. Now Tropical Storm Laura is expected to spread rain across our region Friday and Saturday. Early indications show 1″-2.5″ are possible. Of course a lot could change between now and then, but it might be a good idea to make sure you have things in order. We will continue to track both Marco and Laura, and let you know the latest. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot an humid, scattered storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening storm, partly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, with rain, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
