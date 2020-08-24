Hot Late August Days and Some Afternoon - Evening Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Late August heat and humidity this week, with the chance of some storms the next couple of afternoon and evening. A weak front will approach the region, but never push through, it will give rise to some storms. A few could turn strong to severe, the main threat damaging wind gusts.
Tropical Storm Marco has weakened and will make landfall in Louisiana tonight. The moisture with this system will stay well to our south. However, we all need to watch the progress of Tropical Storm Laura. This storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana - Texas coast late Wednesday and into Thursday. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic could have some heavy rain from the remnants of this tropical system. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Sunday is currently, trending drier and less humid.
Tonight: Evening t-shower. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Few late storms - some possibly severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Isolated storms possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Sun and clouds, late showers and storms - could be heavy, possible tropical remnants. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.