Hot Late August Days and Some Afternoon - Evening Storms

Tropical Storm Marco has weakened and will make landfall in Louisiana tonight. The moisture with this system will stay well to our south. However, we all need to watch the progress of Tropical Storm Laura. This storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana - Texas coast late Wednesday and into Thursday. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic could have some heavy rain from the remnants of this tropical system. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Sunday is currently, trending drier and less humid.