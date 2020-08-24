CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure to our southeast will keep a southerly flow pumping in above normal temperatures and high humidity. Conditions will be above normal these last few days of August. A few hit and miss showers and storms are possible Today and Tomorrow. Meanwhile , our attention will focus on Tropical Storm Laura later this week. We’ll begin to see rain from Laura move in later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid witha shower of storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening storm, partly cloudy, Low upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday. Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
