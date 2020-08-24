Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure to our southeast will keep a southerly flow pumping in above normal temperatures and high humidity. Conditions will be above normal these last few days of August. A few hit and miss showers and storms are possible Today and Tomorrow. Meanwhile , our attention will focus on Tropical Storm Laura later this week. We’ll begin to see rain from Laura move in later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !