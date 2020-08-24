Hot and humid

Eye to the sky

By David Rogers | August 24, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 8:01 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure to our southeast will keep a southerly flow pumping in above normal temperatures and high humidity. Conditions will be above normal these last few days of August. A few hit and miss showers and storms are possible Today and Tomorrow. Meanwhile , our attention will focus on Tropical Storm Laura later this week. We’ll begin to see rain from Laura move in later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid witha shower of storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening storm, partly cloudy, Low upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday. Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

