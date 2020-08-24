Eric English announced as Henrico County’s new police chief

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced Eric English as the new Police Chief of the Henrico County Police Department. He will take over the role official on Sept. 14.
With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, English leaves his position as the police chief in Harrisonburg to join the Henrico County Police Department.
English is familiar with the area, having served with the Richmond Police Department from 1989 to 2018. He also played basketball for the University of Richmond and was a coach in the Richmond area. He remains a current resident of Henrico County.
English says he has a vision for this County but is focused on improving the relationship between the community and the police force.
As leader of the Henrico Police Division, English will oversee an agency with 863 personnel, including more than 600 sworn officers, and a budget of $80.3 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The current Henrico County Police Chief, Humberto Cardounel Jr. announced in June that he will retire in September after serving the police division for 32 years. For four years he served as Henrico’s police chief.
During Monday’s announcement, Henrico’s County Manager John Vithoulkas said Cardounel will be awarded a Meritorious Service Award.
