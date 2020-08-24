Area planning district commissions get Economic Development Administration grants

Weyers Cave, Va. (WVIR) -The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded grants totaling $1.6 million to four area planning district commissions, including the Central Shenandoah District.
Each district will get $400,000 to use to address small business needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short Jr., the money could be used to hire additional support staff to facilitate and assist in applications for additional grant money for different areas of business.
“It provides a tremendous opportunity to set our course for recovery and establish a plan that will provide resources to not only stimulate but accelerate our recovery,” he said.
Short says its important to find creative grant opportunities to support and grow the economy, and grant assistance will help in all facets of the economy from tourism to agricultural to food establishments and the like.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.