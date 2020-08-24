‘Cville Plans Together’ talks about desire for equity in plans for housing, more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville is seeing the need for equity in its comprehensive plan.
“Cville Plans Together” effort is a multi-year process to ensure the community’s voices are heard and needs are met.
Late Monday afternoon, city leaders and planners taking part in a steering committee discussed the results of community engagement over the last few months.
They heard how people want to ensure future plans for the city address housing affordability and promote mixed race and income neighborhoods. People also want to address land use, food justice, healthcare and other topics with a transparent process.
You can learn more about “Cville Plans Together” here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.