CRHA discusses next steps for redevelopment of Crescent Halls, South First Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority held its first meeting Monday night since the hiring of new executive director John Sales and discussed next steps for two Charlottesville housing developments.
CRHA Redevelopment Coordinator Dave Norris gave an update on the redevelopment processes for the Crescent Halls and South First Street neighborhoods. Both projects were given the go-ahead from HUD Monday morning to move forward, but Norris says there are still several legal and financial hoops to jump through.
Norris also says the process has been challenging due to the pandemic.
“COVID definitely put a big wrench in the works particularly when it comes to renovating a building like Crescent Halls, with renovation in place with seniors and people with disabilities living in the building as it’s being renovated. Even under normal conditions, that’s tricky, and then you throw in a global pandemic where seniors and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk from it, just makes that process so much more difficult,” Norris said.
Norris added however that he is confident in the process.
City Council is set to vote on a bond sale for CRHA at its September 7th meeting, which would provide funding for the projects.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.