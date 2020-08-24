CAAR working with Albemarle Home Improvement Project to paint house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville-Area Association of REALTORS (CAAR) are again partnering with Albemarle Home Improvement Project (AHIP), this time to paint a house.
“I have lived here for 23 years, and it’s 23-years worth of repairs and renovations that needed to be done,” homeowner Betsy Hernandez said.
AHIP has been doing repairs on Betsy Hernandez’s home for a while, but the organization had some recent help with painting the outside of the house.
“We’re improving the home, we’re improving the community,” CAAR President Tom Woolfolk said. “We’re helping out the people that live in that house.”
Woolfolk and some volunteers from CAAR came to help get the job done, and AHIP is thankful for their time.
“So community is everything, and Charlottesville and Albemarle is such a tight-knit community and there’s so many different nonprofits here, and there’s also so many amazing donors and volunteers, and the fact that we can all come together to support the families that just need a little bit of extra help means so much,” AHIP Director of Development Ashley Patel said.
“These projects, mean that the neighborhoods can stay in good shape, that the same people that are living here now will be able to safely,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez says her home was built over a century ago, and greatly needed improvements.
“This house was built in 1915,” Hernandez said. “And so there’s a lot of lead paint. So, the projects were just enormous and we’re grateful for the assistance that’s been received and this means everything because now my family and I have a safe place to stay.”
