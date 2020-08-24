Albemarle County rolls out new COVID-19 Ambassador program to encourage ordinance guidlines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you venture out to local businesses around Albemarle County, you might notice some people in blue uniforms helping out. They are Albemarle County’s new COVID-19 ambassadors.
The ambassadors are tasked with going around from business to business to help provide resources and encourage best practices.
They say the position is not designed to police patrons or get businesses in trouble, but rather to help everyone stay afloat and healthy by following ordinance guidelines.
“We are friendly faces, most of the folks that work here are residents of the county,” Ambassador Stacey Shippey said. “They’re just as invested in this program as just everyday people shopping in the stores.”
The ambassadors pick and choose which businesses to visit based on contact tracing and calls for service. They then supply management with a packet of guidelines and signs to stay on track.
