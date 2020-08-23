Wintergreen Resort sees increase in visitation and ski reservations, despite setbacks from COVID-19

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 continues to impact businesses across central Virginia, but at according to management at Wintergreen Resort, the resort is faring better than other mountain resorts. However, even with positive trends in visitation and real-estate, the ski season is still uncertain.
“We have no idea what it’s going to look like, just to be completely transparent,” said Director of Marketing Lori Zaloga. “Ski season is pretty much a moving target at this point.”
Zaloga said the resort is working to make the ski season happen as safely as possible, from making almost every transaction virtual to changing the format of ski lines.
“We are working closely with the National Area Ski Association and Ski Area Management, which are two entities which help guide and inform everyone in the ski business about best practices, safe practices, really the standard in what’s going on in a lot of the ski industry,” Zaloga said.
According to an email from General Manager Rod Kessler, ski season pass sales are up over 30%. Since reopening in June, the resort has seen record occupancy numbers.
“We find that families are really traveling locally. We’re seeing more stay-cations, more local, regional travel than we would have,” Zaloga said.
The resort took a hit when the pandemic began when weddings, a huge source of income for the resort, were halted. Staffing hit it’s “lowest levels” according to Kessler, and regular upkeep projects, costing millions of dollars were slowed. Zaloga said now, the resort needs more workers to bring those projects back up to speed.
“We’re putting together six different job fairs in hopes of recruiting new and local staff to fill all the positions we need for the winter,” Zaloga said.
Job fairs will be 100% online and will start in September. Zaloga said she expects the positive trends to continue, including a rise in real-estate purchases as the pandemic has no end in sight.
“There might be that people are moving out of the cities and more popular areas and retreating to the mountains in which case they hope to stay there and virtually school their children, or just I think, enjoy a slower pace of life,” Zaloga said.
