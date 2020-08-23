Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program helps thousands of Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia recently extended it’s eviction moratorium through September 7, to prevent a homeless crisis. In addition to the moratorium, the rent and mortgage relief program has helped many people catch up on payments.
“When the initial moratorium on evictions ended on June, 28, Virginia quickly established the statewide rent and mortgage Relief Program using about $15 million, from CARES Act funding to support health and stability across Virginia and response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Public Relations Director for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Amanda Love said.
The program is available to anyone who is at 80 percent of the area median income.
“Even if you think you might be eligible go out and check,” Love said. “It’s a very simple process and again there’s a lot of flexibility with the eligibility when it comes to how COVID has impacted your income and your inability to make payments.”
This program has already helped thousands of people in Virginia.
“As of August 12, we have served more than 3,100 households and more than $2.6 million has been dispersed in rent and mortgage payments to households throughout Virginia,” Love said.
In addition to the rent and mortgage relief program, there’s another tool for people in the state called Stay Home Virginia.
“The Stay Home Virginia site was created, especially at the beginning of the pandemic when we were being told to stay home, and it’s really a hard thing to imagine being told to stay home when you do not have a home to stay in,” Love said. “And so there’s resources for not only renters, and homeowners, but also landlords, there’s homeless information for those that are facing homelessness.”
A bill that would extend the eviction moratorium even further is currently being debated in Virgina’s General Assembly.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.