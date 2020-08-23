PVCC extends KidsCollege program into the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community Collge (PVCC) announced it is extending its KidsCollege program online this fall.
The program is open for 3rd-9th graders and includes crafting, cooking and coding classes, all which will be taught virtually Monday through Saturday. A PVCC instructor will supervise each class. Classes start September 26 and run until December 19.
Dean of Workforce Services Valarie Palamountain said the program will help students learn in nontraditional ways while staying at home.
“Whether it’s computer programming or math skills or language and art skills, let them have the opportunity to learn in a different type of environment. A fun, project based environment,” Palamountain said.
Registration for the program opens September 1. Prices for classes vary.
