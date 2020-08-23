Isolated Rain Chances and Hotter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few spotty downpours popped up Sunday afternoon. They will fade away after sunset. A similar weather pattern for Monday. High temperatures rising to the upper 80s to lower 90s through mid week.
Watching for possible severe weather Tuesday evening/night. A cold front will be sliding southeast and will cause a line of thunderstorms to form. Northern Virginia appears to have the greatest risk for scattered severe wind gusts.
Hotter and mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking two tropical systems that will be in the Gulf of Mexico this week! Marco is projected to be a category one hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana Monday. Followed by category one or two hurricane Laura Wednesday into Thursday over southwest Louisiana or the upper coast of Texas! Forecast models show different scenarios for our region as the remnants move northeast late week and weekend. Some keep the heaviest rains well to our northwest and others bring heavier rain over us in the Friday to Saturday time frame. Keep checking back to updates.
Sunday overnight: Isolated evening downpour. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/storm risk through the evening.
Monday night: Isolated evening downpour. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance for an evening thunderstorm. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm. Mainly north of U.S. Route 33. Lows near 70.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Most areas look to remain dry.
Watching for possible tropical rains Friday into the start of the weekend. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.