Isolated Rain Chances and Hotter

Tracking two tropical systems that will be in the Gulf of Mexico this week! Marco is projected to be a category one hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana Monday. Followed by category one or two hurricane Laura Wednesday into Thursday over southwest Louisiana or the upper coast of Texas! Forecast models show different scenarios for our region as the remnants move northeast late week and weekend. Some keep the heaviest rains well to our northwest and others bring heavier rain over us in the Friday to Saturday time frame. Keep checking back to updates.