Hotter with Isolated Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Saturday evening over parts of the region. With areas of flooding over the central Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, today will be less active. Only isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and early evening. That said, any area that gets a downpour could still have a local high water risk since the ground is waterlogged..
A similar weather pattern for Monday. High temperatures rising to the upper 80s to lower 90s through mid week.
Watching for possible severe weather Tuesday evening. A cold front will be sliding southeast and will cause a line of thunderstorms to form. Northern Virginia appears to have the greatest risk for scattered severe wind gusts.
Hotter and mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking two tropical systems that will be in the Gulf of Mexico this week! Marco is projected to be a category one hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana Monday. Followed by category one hurricane Laura Wednesday over southern Louisiana! Forecast models show different scenarios for our region as the remnants move northeast late week and weekend. Some keep the heaviest rains well to our northwest and others keep is more to our south and west. Keep checking back to updates.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid this afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/storm risk through this evening.
Sunday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/storm risk through the evening. Lows near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance for an evening thunderstorm. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm. Mainly north of U.S. Route 33. Lows near 70.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Most areas look to remain dry.
Watching for possible tropical rains Friday into the weekend. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
