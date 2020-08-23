Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA asks for community help to win grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is asking for help from people who have adopted a pet from them in the past.
The CASPCA is encouraging people to submit how their adopted pet has changed their life. By doing so, the CASPCA will be eligible to receive the $100,000 grand prize for the Holiday Wishes Grant from the PETCO Foundation.
“It’s open now and you can submit up to September 23rd at noon so we’re really asking out adopters to jump in there and help us out with this so we can get some money with the life saving work we do and help the animals here,” CEO of CASPCA Angie Gunter said.
The story submission process includes a written summary as well as four pictures.
