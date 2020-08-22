University of Virginia creates portal for reporting infractions of social distancing guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a new system for people to submit reports of major infractions concerning the safety guidelines put in place due to the Coronavirus.
“It’s a portal designed to allow members of community to express to the university when they see blatant or flagrant violations of the policies that we’ve set for our students, faculty and staff in terms of behaviors that we need to be practicing to keep each other safe in the midst of the COVID-19,” UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Coy says the portal is only designed for major infractions.
“We’re hoping that if there are minor violations that people who see that, you know, take the time perhaps to stop and just mention if someone’s not wearing their mask or things of that nature, but but larger things that may pose a real threat to community health, we want to hear about those things and we want to look into them and make sure that they’re handled,” he said.
The portal allows different types of submissions, depending on the situation.
“Pictures, videos [and] written descriptions of the conduct in question,” Coy said. “Whatever is most appropriate to the circumstances and allow us to investigate the issues at hand.”
The University also says being a good neighbor to the surrounding community is important to everyone’s safety.
“We seek to communicate to our students and to everyone who works lives are learns within the university community that you are part of something larger in the region and that you have a responsibility to act that way,” Coy said.
The university says that punishments will vary depending on the severity of the infraction but it isn’t afraid to suspend students or organizations for extreme violations of the rules. Classes being online on August 25. First-year students will begin moving in from September 3-6.
