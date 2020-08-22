Scattered Storm Risk then Hotter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system to our west will spin its way across the region through Saturday night, keeping us wet at times.
Sunday is trending drier, a small chance of a storm, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to around 90. The early to middle of next week will mark a building heat wave with temperatures at or above 90, especially across Central Virginia.
The tropics remain very active. Tropical Storm Laura is moving near the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane by early next week, as it moves toward landfall along the northern Gulf. At the same time, a tropical depression near Central America is forecast to move over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico and then into the Gulf with a track that strengthens it to a hurricane. Landfall middle of next week along the Texas coast. This is very rare to see, but two tropical systems, possibly two hurricanes in the Gulf next week and making landfall near the same time perhaps. Its already been an active season. September is the peak month and the season runs through the end of November.
Saturday: Partly sunny and humid. A new scattered shower and storm risk later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm around. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Most areas dry. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.Lows around 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of storms. Highs upper 80s.
