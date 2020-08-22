Scattered Storm Risk then Hotter

The tropics remain very active. Tropical Storm Laura is moving near the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane by early next week, as it moves toward landfall along the northern Gulf. At the same time, a tropical depression near Central America is forecast to move over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico and then into the Gulf with a track that strengthens it to a hurricane. Landfall middle of next week along the Texas coast. This is very rare to see, but two tropical systems, possibly two hurricanes in the Gulf next week and making landfall near the same time perhaps. Its already been an active season. September is the peak month and the season runs through the end of November.