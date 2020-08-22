Hotter with Spotty Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms over the region this evening. They pose a localized flash flood risk. Activity fades away after midnight.
Becoming hotter Sunday through mid week. Mini heat wave conditions will build. Highs back to the lower 90s over central Virginia through Thursday.
There’s only isolated thunderstorm chances through Tuesday. Watching for possible severe weather by the end of Tuesday over northern Virginia. Keep checking back to see if those storms end up getting closer to our region.
Overall a quiet weather patter for us mid week with above average temperatures.
Tracking two tropical storms. One named Marco now entering the Gulf of Mexico and the other named Laura moving away from Puerto Rico. They bother will likely impact the northern Gulf Coast. Marco likely making landfall over Louisiana in the Monday to early Tuesday time frame. While Laura may also make landfall as perhaps a category one hurricane over Louisiana two days later! Wednesday into Thursday.
Some of that tropical rain may head our way by Friday! Keep checking back for updates.
Saturday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm this evening. They will exit overnight. Areas of fog forming. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and hotter. Humid with a spotty shower/storm forming in the afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.
Sunday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the humid upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 90s.
Friday: Watching for possible tropical rainfall. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70. Mostly cloudy.
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s.
