DMV’s online process “easy,” despite possibility of waiting months for in-person service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s DMV is only open for “specific services,” including getting an original Virginia driver’s license, REAL ID, or vehicle registration. Online appointments are necessary, but for many, they won’t be able to make an appointment until September or October.
Ray Shelton tried to get her REAL ID back in January.
“There was a rejection due to an error on their part, and then the second time the same thing, and the re-invite to complete that process came right at the time they did that shut down,” Shelton said.
Even with a few bumps in the road, she says the process is pretty simple.
“The process was relatively easy online, I was surprised at that. In the beginning, it wasn’t. I did it for someone else and it was very cumbersome, so it seemed like they worked through some things,” Shelton said.
But for many, the appoint they sign up for may not happen anytime soon. Dawn Fuss has been waiting to get her daughter a REAL ID for months.
“It’s not hard, but the appointments are about 2 months out,” Fuss said.
Other services, like requesting a handicap parking tag, have more open appointment options available. The DMV website says the appointment schedule is updated hourly. Janet Toney said even with possible scheduling delays, state-wide extensions made the process less stressful for her and her husband.
“His license expired the end of June but because the governor extended for people who had expired during June and July…he extended it several months, so we were able to… even though it had expired, he was still able to renew it, without a penalty,” Toney said.
According the website, any non-commercial driver’s license or other vehicle credential due to expire on or before July 31, 2020 will be valid for another 90 days. Toney said you will probably have to wait as long as you normally would at the DMV to be seen, even with an appointment, but being able to wait in her car outside is a plus.
“It’s ben a very good experience, I must say that. Better than going to the DMV and sitting for a long line, waiting for your number to be called,” Toney said.
The DMV is encouraging people to make transactions or complete services online or by mail if they are able.
