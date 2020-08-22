Albemarle County Fire Rescue shares water safety tips

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Fire Rescue Water Recue Team is reminding people to stay safe on the water, especially as water levels rise from increased rainfall.
The Water Rescue Team completed a series of training events this week to prepare for flooding or river rescue calls. The team is reminding people to stay safe on the water by wearing a life jacket, planning where you’re swimming or boating ahead of time, leaving if storms occur and having a safety plan in case of emergency. If you are swimming in a natural water, the team suggests always entering unknown waters feet first to prevent injury.
In case of emergency, always call 911, but remember that some areas have limited cell service.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.