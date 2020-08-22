Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Charlottesville reopening for the first time since the pandemic started

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Charlottesville reopened on August 22, for the first time since March.
Customers will be required to wear masks and follow all “house rules” that are posted around the building. James Sanford, Creative Manager for the theater says all ticket and food orders must be done online and that safety of guests is the top priority.
“It’s not going to be a mob scene,” said Sanford. “I think people will be very pleasantly surprised and they’ll take a lot of consolation when they see exactly how the set up is now.”
Theaters will be operating at about one third capacity with buffer seats in between each party. There will also be increased time for cleaning between shows.
