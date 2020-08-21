Virginia Supreme Court will hear Charlottesville Confederate statues case in November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Supreme Court announced that it will hear arguments in Charlottesville’s case to remove the city’s Confederate statues in November. A decision from the commonwealth’s highest court would likely bring an end to the city’s long-running efforts to remove the monuments.
The state Supreme Court announced the decision on Thursday. The court will hear Charlottesville’s appeal, including the motion to dismiss an injunction that is currently blocking the city from being able to remove the monuments, despite the General Assembly ruling that localities have the ability to remove their monuments. According to current scheduling, the court would hear the case in its session between November 2 and 6.
“It’s been a long road to get here, and we’ve got more time to go,” Charlottesville City Council Member Michael Payne said. “With the state Supreme Court announcing that they’re gonna make a decision in November, hopefully that means that Charlottesville will then have the ability to follow the process that the general assembly passed last general assembly session.”
Payne says the city will make sure to follow the letter of the law in removing the monuments. That includes hosting a public hearing with 30 days notice, and then offering the statues to historical societies and museums for 30 days after a vote to remove them.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.