UVA may face the Hokies in season opener; Scott Stadium could possibly see some fans this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fall football is less than a month away, and the Hoos are hard at work, even as many unknowns linger amid the pandemic.
UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall says its unlikely that UVA will find a replacement for VMI in its season opener. That means the Hoos may be facing off against the Hokies at Lane Stadium to kick off the season. That is, if football is played at all.
“Based on the day, based on the minute, if I had a ring like a mood ring, that would probably be as accurate as I could predict,” Mendenhall said. “It changes so fast, I’m having to prepare and I’ve chosen to prepare like we’re absolutely playing.”
If the Cavaliers do play this fall and open with the battle over the Commonwealth Cup on September 19, Scott Stadium won’t see a home game until NC State comes to town on October 10.
Mendenhall points to Brennan Armstrong as strongest candidate for the spot at starting quarterback.
The big question remains about the presence of fans. Mendenhall says the team will follow the governors directive, which may allow up to one thousand fans in the stands. He believes those spots will be limited to families of players and coaches.
Mendenhall says they have had success so far in their bubble.
“We’ve had zero cases attributed to Charlottesville,” he said. “We’ve been staying in the same dorm as a football team, eating all of our meals in our rooms, and really had almost complete isolation from the outside world.”
As students return to grounds, Mendenhall says the bubble is bound to be broken. “That is what i’m losing sleep over right now.”
Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks will be out for the season due to an injury that happened last week.
Mendenhall also identified running back Mike Hollins as one of five players who has opted out for the 2020 season. In addition, running back Ronnie Walker’s waiver has initially been denied. UVA Athletics sent an appeal and hope to have an update next week.
