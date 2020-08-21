TJHD keeping in contact with schools in central Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools has so far announced five COVID-19 cases within the last few days, less than a week after students returned to the classroom.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District says if a positivity rate gets above 10%, then it would be concerning. However, it is looking beyond just the numbers.
“If we want to get to a point where other schools reopen later in the fall and stay open, then everyone has to do their part. Wear the face masks, socially distance, stay home if you feel sick,” Thomas Jefferson Health Distirct Senior Analyst Ryan McKay said.
TJHD says if a student or faculty member contracts the virus, it’s important to see if that person contracted COVID-19 at the school or out in the community.
Since late June, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has held weekly meetings with schools to answer questions and update them on any new CDC guidelines and protocols.
