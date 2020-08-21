Staunton couple rebuilding home after foundation was destroyed by flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade.
The Hickman’s basement flooded Saturday, August 8, causing the foundation of the home to collapse.
“I just thought its worse than I could have imagined, and I thought our house is going to fall down,” Cindy Hickman said.
Investigators were unsure if the house would stand through the night.
“They told us if we walked incredibly gently we could walk back in the house get a few things, in a suitcase, and get back out. They said, ‘don’t jiggle the house a bit,‘” Cindy explained.
Once it was safe to return, the couple began the journey to rebuild. Julian Hickman says a friend who had been experiencing his own hardships came by to draft up a plan.
“After a few hours, he was really tired and he was exhausted and needed to leave. He went out to his truck and then 20 minutes, later he shows back up and says, ‘I thought of something.’ He did that three times the whole day,” Julian Hickman said.
Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have stepped up to help the couple. A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $6,000.
