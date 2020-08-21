New fund to help Charlottesville students, teachers succeed in virtual learning atmosphere

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) are gearing up to start the school year virtually. Parent teacher organizations launched a new fund to support families and teachers before it all kicks off.
The “Ready to Teach, Ready to Learn” CCS reopening fund will provide students, teachers, and parents with resources to adapt and succeed during this unprecedented school year. PTOs at Charlottesville City schools are partnering to raise the money.
The funding will be shared with schools based on their free and reduced lunch numbers. The money could cover home technology costs for students, materials for students with special needs, and supplies for teachers.
Jackson-Via PTO Co-Chair Khalesha Powell is the mother of six children. She knows just how distracting virtual learning can be for everyone involved.
“A lot of students are needing the help, the extra push,” she said. “This home school thing is not really what we want as parents but at the same time we have to be safe for our kids and make sure they are staying afloat.”
The new fund is managed by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. To learn more or to donate, visit ccsptofund.org. Mail checks to Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1767, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
