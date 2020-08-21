More Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry Thursday, clouds, humidity and rain chances increase today into Saturday. Tracking the progress of showers, downpours and thunderstorms off to our south. They will move north the next couple days.
The overall flood is low going into the weekend. Can’t completely rule out a localized area of flooding if your neighborhood receives a slow moving or multiple downpours.
Sunday appears to be the direr of the two weekend days. Only a sparse rain risk.
Drying and warming into early and mid next week. Highs lower 90s for central Virginia. Mini heat wave conditions build.
Also watching the tropics turn active again. Two tropical depressions have formed. One near the Leeward Islands and the other over the Caribbean Sea. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco. Both are moving northwestward. It’s too early to say what exact impacts they will have on the U.S. and our region. It is possible for two hurricanes to make landfall later next Tuesday along the Gulf Coast! All interests along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should watch these systems closely into next week.
Friday and Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm around. Highs in the low to mid 80s. 70s and 60s during and just after a downpour. Lows upper 60s. Areas of fog overnight into the early morning.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only an isolated shower/storm risk. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Monday through next Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
