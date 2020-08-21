More Showers and Storms

Also watching the tropics turn active again. Two tropical depressions have formed. One near the Leeward Islands and the other over the Caribbean Sea. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco. Both are moving northwestward. It’s too early to say what exact impacts they will have on the U.S. and our region. It is possible for two hurricanes to make landfall later next Tuesday along the Gulf Coast! All interests along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should watch these systems closely into next week.