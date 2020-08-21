2 more Louisa County students test positive for COVID-19

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Two Louisa County Middle Schools students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school released a letter Friday, August 21, informing families that the two students are from the same household and had not been at school this week.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District says the two students contracted the virus outside of the middle school.
Louisa County Middle School has notified students and staff who may have been in close contact with these students.
Louisa County Public Schools had previously reported this week that a Louisa County High School student, a student with Trevilians Elementary School, and a staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School have also tested positive for COVID-19. All three were also reportedly not in school this week.
08/21/2020 Letter from Louisa County Middle School:
Greetings, LCMS Families:
Today, we were informed that two students of the same household at Louisa County Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. However, these students were not at school this week, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed that these individuals contracted COVID-19 outside of our school buildings. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through this situation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. Additionally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Louisa County Middle School remain open.
Our school division has prepared for this type of situation, and the following immediate action has been taken:
- We have made the Virginia Department of Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District aware of the positive cases, and they are actively conducting contact tracing procedures.
- Additionally, our administrative team has proactively worked to preliminarily identify students and staff members who may have been in “close contact” with the students. Our administrative team has contacted all students and staff who we have preliminarily identified as potentially being in close contact. If you have not been contacted directly by phone by an LCMS administrator, we do not believe your student was in close contact with the two students at any time.
Thanks to the safety guidelines and physical distancing measures we have in place at our school, a minimal number of people were considered to have been in “close contact” with the two students. Parents, we ask that you continue to encourage good habits with your child, continue to monitor your child’s health, and take note of any symptoms of COVID-19. If your child experiences any of these symptoms, they should consult his/her physician and not come to school:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle/body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
As we have advised since the start of the school year, please also make sure you are performing health screenings with your child each morning.
We’ve also provided a document to assist you with this process, which you can access right now at lcps.k12.va.us. If you feel your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to our school. This information will be kept confidential.
Again, we share this information with you not to alarm you but to keep you as informed as possible. You can assist us as well by promoting healthy behaviors, such as:
- Staying home from work or school when feeling sick, even if symptoms are mild
- Wearing a face covering
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then immediately washing your hands
- Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are often touched
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Taking care of your overall health
As a reminder, if you are not contacted directly by a local health official or an LCMS administrator, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time. Additionally, our school buildings will remain open, based on guidance received from the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Please know that we are here to support our families at all times. Please do not hesitate to give me a call if you have any questions. If you have specific health questions, I encourage you to contact LCPS Executive Director of Pupil Personnel Services Dr. Carla Alpern at 540-894-5115.
I also encourage you to contact the Virginia Department of Health at 434-972-6261 if you have additional questions.
We are in this together and “We Will”!
Sincerely,
Shaun-Michael Woody
Principal
Louisa County Middle School
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.