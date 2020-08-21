Larry Sabato starts live ‘Crystal Ball’ web series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia is starting a new live web series called “Sabato’s Crystal Ball: America Votes.”
Over 1,000 people from across the country tuned into the first episode. Sabato and guests will discuss the 2020 election and the path to presidency in each episode.
The weekly series is free and is streamed lived on YouTube. The series will also be made into a podcast in case you miss the live stream.
