“Fight Like Champ” fitness event raises money for Greene County Animal Shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Animal Shelter was the focus Friday night after word spread about its care for a dog in need.
Kelly Jane Fitness held two virtual fitness events Friday night called “Fight Like Champ” to raise money for Greene County Animal Shelter. Earlier this week, the shelter took in Champ, a starving dog who weighed almost 20 pounds, and helped bring him back to health.
Kelly Jane Fitness stepped in to try and offset the costs to rehabilitate Champ, taking donations during the events and at their GoFundMe page. Their goal is to raise $1000 for Greene County Animal Shelter.
“We’re happy that Champ is up to, what, 33 pounds I think they said from his 20 pounds that he was found at, which...don’t get me started. I’ve already cried over all of it,” Kelly Jane Chivvis, the founder of Kelly Jane Fitness, said before the evening session Friday. “So we’re happy for him. He’s moved on.”
Fight Like Champ’s GoFundMe page is still taking donations.
