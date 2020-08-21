Albemarle County releases info on response to coronavirus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is sharing how it has helped the community during the height its response phase to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county released a series of information graphics Friday, August 21, detailing actions taken from March 15 to May 15. Albemarle Co. says it made $150,000 available during that period to help people make rent, mortgage, utilities, car, and insurance payments. Additionally, $173,000 went to support homeless programs.
The county loaned out a total of $190,000 to different businesses, including food service, construction, and personal care. It also approved microloans for 19 businesses.
Roughly 24,000 face coverings were distributed through free, county-wide giveaway events.
Albemarle County also received 76 calls for violations of an executive order.
