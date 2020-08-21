Albemarle County awards Confederate state removal contract to Charlottesville construction firm

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County selected a Charlottesville firm for the removal of its Confederate monument in Court Square.
The county posted the notice of award Friday August 21, which names T.E.A.L. Construction as the contractor.
T.E.A.L will remove the soldier statue called “At Ready”, the two cannons and the stack of cannon balls outside the county’s courthouse. Supervisors voted August 6 to remove them after a public hearing.
The county is still in a 30-day offer period for a museum, historical society, government or military battlefield to take them. More details are expected in early September.
