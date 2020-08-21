ACPS parents worry about their children in the special education program

In a statement to NBC29′s questions on where special education students will be taught and for how many days, ACPS said, “Special ed is still talking with their teachers and teacher aides to ascertain how many are comfortable coming into a school on September 8. One of the challenging pressures is that some have been changing their minds. We should have a firm answer within the next few days. That actual count will influence how many schools will be open to ABASE students and for how many days of the week each student will attend.”