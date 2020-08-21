ACPS parents worry about their children in the special education program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Children in special education programs have specific needs to help them in school. Now, some Albemarle County families are nervous this year those students may not have access to those programs as schools adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlene Nuckols lives in Albemarle Co. with her 14-year-old son Gordy who has autism, and is in Albemarle County Schools’ ABASE program.
“In school, he has an aide in every class, in every academic class. It’s needed, or else they wouldn’t be there,” Nuckols said.
Nuckols says she was told late Thursday, August 20, that Gordy was chosen for in-person learning at his school. However, Nuckols still has many unanswered questions, like who will be teaching him and where?
“I am open to any solution the district comes up with as long a it abides by his IEP,” Nuckols said. “It’s a lot of stress on him being a new student to begin with and not having answers. As it gets closer and closer he’s really struggling right now even just wondering what it’s going to be like.”
John and Renee Missig’s 14-year-old son Tony has autism. He will be a freshman at Albemarle High School in the ABASE program.
“He needs assistance with learning, with reading,” John Missig said. “Things have to be read to him. He needs someone to physically work the pencil.”
The Missigs are concerned if Tony has to learn virtually, even part-time, his social and emotional skills will suffer.
“He can learn virtually with assistance. He has trouble with the social aspect of school. He already has a lot of anxiety knowing he’s going into high school,” Renee Missig said.
In a statement to NBC29′s questions on where special education students will be taught and for how many days, ACPS said, “Special ed is still talking with their teachers and teacher aides to ascertain how many are comfortable coming into a school on September 8. One of the challenging pressures is that some have been changing their minds. We should have a firm answer within the next few days. That actual count will influence how many schools will be open to ABASE students and for how many days of the week each student will attend.”
“I want to know as best as you can tell me, and I know things may change, where are we now? What is your plan right now? How are you going to meet his needs for education in that plan you’ve told me,” Nuckols said.
