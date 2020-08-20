What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northeasterly flow is delivering nice conditions Today. A stalled frontal boundary to our southeast will stay in place. However, by Friday it will drift a little closer to our area as an area of low pressure rides along it. Showers and storms become more numerous for our late week. By Sunday conditions will begin to quiet down , with sunshine , warmer temperatures, and increased humidity. Have a great day !