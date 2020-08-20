What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northeasterly flow is delivering nice conditions Today. A stalled frontal boundary to our southeast will stay in place. However, by Friday it will drift a little closer to our area as an area of low pressure rides along it. Showers and storms become more numerous for our late week. By Sunday conditions will begin to quiet down , with sunshine , warmer temperatures, and increased humidity. Have a great day !
Today: Partly sunny, and pleasant, HighL low 80
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, high: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: 90...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: 90...Low: upper 60s
