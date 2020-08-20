What a day !

Pleasant temperatures & comfortable humidity

By David Rogers | August 20, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:46 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northeasterly flow is delivering nice conditions Today. A stalled frontal boundary to our southeast will stay in place. However, by Friday it will drift a little closer to our area as an area of low pressure rides along it. Showers and storms become more numerous for our late week. By Sunday conditions will begin to quiet down , with sunshine , warmer temperatures, and increased humidity. Have a great day !

Today: Partly sunny, and pleasant, HighL low 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, high: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: 90...Low: upper 60s

